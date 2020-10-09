NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $150.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXPI. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,926.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after buying an additional 157,778 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 83.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $5,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

