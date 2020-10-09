NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $150.00 at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,926.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.02.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.