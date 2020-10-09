Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,281,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,724,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,499,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 205,659 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,358,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 560,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 704,641 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $694.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

