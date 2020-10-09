Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.82.

Shares of OCGN opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocugen stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Ocugen at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

