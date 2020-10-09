ODUWA Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $13,219.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00006917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00046983 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,065.74 or 1.00111053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001434 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

