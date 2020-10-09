OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,672,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,789,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,120,000 after purchasing an additional 151,562 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $97,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,041,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,393,000 after purchasing an additional 197,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 493,191 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.