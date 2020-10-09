Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ONB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

