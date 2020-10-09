OneRoot Network Hits One Day Volume of $2.29 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.44 or 0.04861665 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055861 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00031927 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

