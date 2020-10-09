UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UTZ. Citigroup started coverage on shares of UTZ Brands in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UTZ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UTZ Brands in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UTZ Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UTZ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

UTZ stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.43. UTZ Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $19.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in UTZ Brands in the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in UTZ Brands during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in UTZ Brands by 123.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 104,228 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in UTZ Brands during the second quarter valued at $58,910,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in UTZ Brands during the second quarter valued at $3,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

