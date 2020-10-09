Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.30.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ IAC opened at $124.11 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $137.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp acquired 2,912,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 40,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.