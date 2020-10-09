Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.05). Option Care Health reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $740.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.80 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of OPCH opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Option Care Health has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $18.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 31.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 54,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

