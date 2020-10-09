OracleChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,994.00 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. OracleChain has a market cap of $274,744.58 and $1,994.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OracleChain token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BigONE and OTCBTC. During the last week, OracleChain has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00256657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00037838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00091252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.01523722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00157410 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s launch date was June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io.

Buying and Selling OracleChain

OracleChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OpenLedger DEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

