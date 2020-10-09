O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $471.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $471.47.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total transaction of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total transaction of $4,458,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,589 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,208 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $453.36 on Tuesday. O'Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.37.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

