ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $28.66 on Thursday. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

