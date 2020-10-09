Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

ORKLY stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.96%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

