OSA Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,330.00 (OSA)

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. OSA Token has a market capitalization of $46,080.03 and $1,330.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OSA Token has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OSA Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OSA Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.04 or 0.04868295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032048 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OSA Token Profile

OSA Token (OSA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. OSA Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en. OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC. OSA Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc.

Buying and Selling OSA Token

OSA Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OSA Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OSA Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OSA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OSA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.