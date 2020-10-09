Own (CHX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $465,969.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. Own has a market cap of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $538.45 or 0.04873906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032025 BTC.

About Own

Own is a token. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket. The official website for Own is weown.com. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

