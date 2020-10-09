Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Trading 10.7% Higher

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)’s share price rose 10.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.07. Approximately 1,045,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 436% from the average daily volume of 194,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

OXFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $343.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXFD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 169.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

