PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

