Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 63.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

NYSE PHX opened at $1.65 on Friday. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 189.33%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 75,000 shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,578 shares in the company, valued at $300,862.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 100,000 shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,718 shares in the company, valued at $213,070.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 347,856 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

