ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $8.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,061.15 or 1.00216833 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001436 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00152735 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

