Patron Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Patron has a market cap of $491,551.53 and $10,697.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Patron token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, YoBit, LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00256657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00037838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00091252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.01523722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00157410 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit, IDAX, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.