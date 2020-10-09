Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Illumina by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Illumina by 7.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $9,551,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $333.78 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.46.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.65.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,546,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,970 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

