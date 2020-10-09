Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1,173.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $95.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average is $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $911,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,401.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,295 shares of company stock worth $44,382,115. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.19.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

