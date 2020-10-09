Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,249. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

