Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 817.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 45,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ opened at $281.41 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

