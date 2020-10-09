Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,766,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,392,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,314,000 after acquiring an additional 178,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,283,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,508,000 after acquiring an additional 970,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $65.88 on Friday. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.07.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $8,679,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.