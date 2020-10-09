Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after purchasing an additional 541,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,340,000 after purchasing an additional 403,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,597,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 110.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Mizuho cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

