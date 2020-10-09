Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $1.41 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

HOLX opened at $68.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

