Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 73.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Linde by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 186.4% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $42,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock opened at $237.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $260.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.38.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.67.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

