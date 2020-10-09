Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.