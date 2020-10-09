Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,345 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.