Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,304 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $44.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

