Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 250 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,222,000 after acquiring an additional 267,884 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,119,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,512,000 after acquiring an additional 264,956 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,824,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,403,000 after acquiring an additional 466,628 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ashland Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,274,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after acquiring an additional 72,176 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

Ashland Global stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $66.95. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.