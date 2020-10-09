Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 3,379 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after acquiring an additional 418,650 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after acquiring an additional 555,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,385,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,417,000 after acquiring an additional 288,695 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

EEM opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

