PAYCENT (PYN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $46.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $265,683.05 and approximately $46.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00256205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00037936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00091565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.01524907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00158337 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.