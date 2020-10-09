Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $82.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

PAYX stock opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,814 shares of company stock worth $40,868,559. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $35,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $55,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

