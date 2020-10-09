Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

