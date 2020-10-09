Phala.Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $15.07 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000996 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00256657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00037838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00091252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.01523722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00157410 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,000,000 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network.

Phala.Network Coin Trading

Phala.Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

