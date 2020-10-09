PhoenixDAO Price Reaches $0.0215 on Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $925,621.77 and $79,443.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00257183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00037939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00091133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.01521914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00157123 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,063,806 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io.

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

