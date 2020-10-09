Pi Financial Initiates Coverage on Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF)

Equities researchers at Pi Financial began coverage on shares of Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RWBYF opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile

There is no company description available for Red White & Bloom Brands Inc

