Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BOCOM International cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552,397 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 3,069,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,319 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 9,863,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,500 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,836,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,568,000 after acquiring an additional 883,837 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

