Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNW. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 205.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 587,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 395,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,968,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,063,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 254,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

