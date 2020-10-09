Piper Sandler Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $160.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXPI. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,926.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $9,707,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 187,792 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $22,995,000 after buying an additional 59,714 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

