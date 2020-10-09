pNetwork (PNT) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One pNetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00003828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00041949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $538.30 or 0.04877132 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 62,612,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,513,973 tokens. pNetwork’s official website is p.network. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.