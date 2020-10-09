Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

PTMN opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, CIO Patrick Schafer bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 36,469 shares of company stock valued at $45,407. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth $73,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth $114,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $493,000. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.