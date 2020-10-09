PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.68. PPG Industries has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $136.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 542.5% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 20.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

