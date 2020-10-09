Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

PFBC opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,805,000 after buying an additional 209,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 214,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

