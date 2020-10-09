Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Premier by 99.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Premier by 44.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

PINC opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Premier’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

