Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBAN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 168,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

